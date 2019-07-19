Top sports physiotherapist Enrique Martinez Ruiz at San Miguel summer campus

Leading sports physiotherapist Enrique Martinez Ruiz gave an insight into his career during a visit to the San Miguel summer campus – having treated famous people following injuries within the star-studded world of sport.

“Enrique Martinez Ruiz spoke about some very interesting topics and his professional career – including specific issues of physiotherapy in the world of sport,” said a spokesperson from the campus, held at Racing San Miguel football stadium.

Enrique, whose patients have included Spain national swimming star Manuel Martinez, who competed in the European championships after successful treatment.

Based in Rojales, Enrique has undertaken physiotherapy treatment within sports across the board, including professional footballers.

Enrique’s CV, includes that of Professor of physiotherapy at the Cue University of Elche; ex-co-ordinator of the Master of Sports Physiotherapy of the Ucam.

Ex-physiotherapist and readaptador of Valencia CF, and the Ucam of Murcia CF. Ex-co-ordinator of the medical services of Lorca CF; from the Orihuela CF and FC Jumilla.

“We thank Enrique Martinez Ruiz for appearing at the San Miguel campus and speaking of the specific issues of physiotherapy,” added the spokesperson.