TIN MAN TO WIN AT NEWBURY

Fahey out in force at Newbury, Newmarket, Ripon and Doncaster

By Andrew Atkinson

RICHARD Fahey plays a pivotal role on Saturday July 20 – with the trainer out in force – with fancied runners at Newbury, Newmarket, Ripon and Doncaster meetings.

Fahey saddles fromthehorsesmouth.tips selection Ventura Rebel (3.40) at Newbury, with Paul Hanagan up, and Mighty Spirit (3.40) with P. J. McDonald up, tipped each way.

At Newmarket, Malton, north Yorkshire based Fahey saddles Right Action (5.35) with Hayley Turner up, selected to win by fromthehorsesmouth.tips

Cloudea (2.20) Ripon, sees Fahey booking Tony Hamilton to ride his charge at the Yorkshire venue.

At Doncaster’s evening meeting Fahey saddles Oti Ma Boati (6.45) with Tony Hamilton taking a short drive across Yorkshire to ride.

Oisin Murphy rides The Tin Man (NAP) at Newbury (3.00) trained by John Fanshawe, selected by fromthehorsesmouth.tips to land the bet365 Hackwood Stakes Group 3.

Champion jockey-elect Murphy is tipped to win on the Mark Johnston trained Hello Baileys (4.10).

Jamie Spencer (featured on the fromthehorsesmouth.tips website) is noted for rides at Newmarket, on Four White Socks (2.40) trained by Harry Fry, tipped each way, and Alternative Fact (3.50) trained by Ed Dunlop, tipped each way.

At Ripon in the Bell-Ringer Handicap over 1m 4f Daawy (3.30) is tipped to win under 9st 3lb; with Koeman (3.30) under 9st 13lb, trained by Mick Channon and ridden by David Egan, selected each way.

Channon is also noted in saddling Fannie By Gaslight (8.15) ridden by David Egan at Doncaster.

At Haydock Park’s evening meeting Longton, Preston trainer Eric Alston saddles Spirit Power (8.00) tipped each way; and Lydiate Lady (8.30), with Rachel Richardson up, over 5 furlongs, tipped each way.

Philip Kirby saddles The Resdev Way (7.30) at the Merseyside course, with 5lb claimer Paula Muir up, fromthehorsesmouth.tips each-way selection.

NEWBURY selections: 1.50 Fox Chairman. 2.25 Who Dares Wins (ew). 3.00 The Tin Man (Nap). 3.40 Ventura Rebel; Mighty Spirit (ew). 4.10 Hello Baileys. 4.45 Listen To The Wind. 5.20 Raydiance; Cliffs Of Capri (ew).

NEWMARKET selections: 2.05 Atmospheric (ew). 2.40 Four White Socks (ew). 3.15 Suzies Connoisseur. 3.50 Alternative Fact (ew). 4.25 Torochica (ew). 5.00 Qarasu (NB). 5.35 Right Action.

RIPON selections: 1.45 Classy Lady (ew). 2.20 Cloudea (Treble). 2.55 Briardale; Dutch Uncle (ew). 3.30 Daawy; Koeman (ew). 4.05 Sarsons D’Or (ew). 4.40 Roland Ward (ew); Appointed (ew). 5.15 Montalvan (ew); Sophia Maria (ew).

DONCASTER selections: 5.40 Debawtry (ew). 6.15 Fraternity. 6.45 Oti Ma Boati. 7.15 One Hart. 7.45 Byron’s Choice (ew). 8.15 Fannie By Gaslight. 8.45 Funny Man.

HAYDOCK selections: 6.00 Andies Army (ew). 6.30 Fred. 7.00 Gloweth. 7.30 Bill Cody. The Resdev Way (ew). 8.00 Arcavallo (ew); Spirit Power (ew). 8.30 Lydiate Lady (ew).

Newbury 3.00: The Tin Man

Double: Ripon: 2.20 Cloudea. Newmarket 5.00 Qarasu (NB).

Each-way Treble: Ripon 2.55 Dutch Uncle. Doncaster 5.40 Debawtry. Haydock 8.30 Lydiate Lady.

Each-way Yankee: Newmarket 2.40: Four White Socks. 4.25 Torochica.

Doncaster 7.45: Byron’s Choice. Haydock 8.00 Arcavallo.

