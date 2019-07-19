I gets my kicks out of you! – Sir Rod Stewart WORLD Exclusive

World Exclusive. Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader: Sir Rod Stewart

COSTA Blanca and Costa Calida Leader reporter Andrew Atkinson reminisces Sir Rod Stewart’s love of football in a World Sport Exclusive in an in-depth interview with former Scotland national team manager Craig Brown, OBE.

Celtic fan Sir Rod, 74, was so emotionally taken aback when Celtic beat Barcelona in a Champions League tie in 2012 that he burst into tears, underlined by memories of his dad Robert, who died in 1990.

It was his father ‘Bob’ who had given son Rod his first kicks out of football – when going to watch Scotland beat England at Hampden Park in 1964 – as a kid.

Ex-Scotland chief Craig Brown, 79, speaks exclusively to Andrew Atkinson about good friend Rod Stewart, looking back on memories of the Rock and Roll star, including training with the national team in New Jersey, USA.

“Sir Rod’s not a bad performer – for an old man!,” quipped Brown, talking to Atkinson, with the football fanatic currently on tour.

Speaking about the Champions League 2-1 win against Barcelona, Rod Stewart said: “It meant that much to me.

“It was about me and Celtic – and my dad – I was full of pride and it overcame me.”

COMING soon only in the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader newspaper.