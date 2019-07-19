Balcony warnings for British tourists from Foreign Office

In the wake of a series of fatal accidents that have occurred in Spain in recent weeks, many of them involving daredevil leaps or falls from balconies, the British government now includes a specific warning about ‘balcony falls’ in its official travel advice for people visiting Spain this summer.

The warning reads:

There have been a number of very serious accidents (some fatal) as a result of falls from balconies. Many of these incidents have involved British nationals and have had a devastating impact on those involved and their loved ones.

Don’t take unnecessary risks around balconies, particularly if you’re under the influence of drink or drugs.

Your travel insurance may not cover you for incidents that take place on a balcony or if you were under the influence of drink or drugs when it happened.

They also say that you should familiarise yourself with the layout of your hotel and accommodation block when you arrive, always following the safety advice of the hotel and/or tour operator if staying in a room with a balcony and watch out for friends who may be at risk.

Meanwhile, The Mirror reports that tour operators have ordered hotels not to put guests in rooms where the balcony barrier is lower than 1.1 metres, or where there are gaps in railings that could be used for climbing.

Francisco Gene, director of the Menorca Binibeca Hotel, said: “TUI and Jet2 rules mean no British guests can stay in rooms with balconies that don’t meet new height requirements.