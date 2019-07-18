This Week’s English Film at the Cinema in Torrevieja

The IMF cinema in Torrevieja shows one film in English (Original Version) every day of the week. Occasionally, there might be two on. The film in English is always scheduled for 18.00h. This week, from Friday 19 July, the film shown in English is, with Donald Glover, Beyoncé and Seth Rogen.Donald Glover, Beyoncé and Seth Roger1hr 58 min19 July 2019Animation, Drama, AdventureUSAWalt Disney PicturesSimba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny on the plains of Africa. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival. Scar, Mufasa’s brother — and former heir to the throne — has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is soon ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile. Now, with help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba must figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.Friday 19 July – Thursday 25 July 201918.00hIMF cinemaPolígono San José 10, Calle Francisco Alonso Lorenzo, 2, 03184 Torrevieja7€ every day except Monday and Wednesday (spectators’ day) when it’s 5€. Tickets can be purchased online at entradas.com.