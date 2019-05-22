Surfing Torrevieja

Torrevieja´s councillor for beaches, Javier Manzanares, has begun the process of amending the municipal ordinance to allow surfing in an area of the town.

An area of the beach at La Mata is destined to be allocated as a surfing zone following an agreement reached with local surfers and the surf school.

The location is in the Avenida del Agua area, opposite a rocky area, and therefore not frequented by bathers, thus reducing any risks.

Manzanares said, “I have always shown that I am a man of my word and that I comply with my commitments, and this in particular was of great importance, since the practice of surfing is emerging in many places and is an impetus for the tourism that will have a very positive impact on our city”.

