Quirónsalud Opens New Centre in Alicante

From Monday, May 20, you may book an appointment at the Alicante healthcare centre.

The centre will open its doors on Monday, May 27, offering almost all medical specialisations, diagnostic tests, laboratory, and general, paediatric and gynaecological accident and emergency service.

The new Centro Médico Quirónsalud Alicante [Quirónsalud Alicante Medical Centre] will open its doors on Monday, May 27, and you are already able to book an appointment for practically all of its medical specialisations, diagnostic tests, laboratory and general, paediatric and gynaecological accident and emergency service. Quirónsalud Alicante is a high-resolution private medical healthcare centre that is part of Grupo Quirónsalud, which is present in 13 autonomous communities with over 100 centres. Quirónsalud is the leader in private healthcare, approaching people through experience and innovation, to offer each patient the most personalised care.

Centro Médico Quirónsalud Alicante is focused on health understood as prevention, diagnosis, treatment and healthcare education for the patient. A state-of-the-art digital hospital centre, associated with the main insurance companies, and with the vocation of offering integral, personalised and quality care, seeking the wellbeing of the patient and his or her family members.

They offer an image diagnosis service with the latest technology, to provide the best care for the patient, including x-ray equipment, 5D diagnostic gynaecological sonogram, echocardiogram (trans-oesophageal and trans-thoracic), heart rehabilitation and home monitoring for patients with cardiac devices, sports stress tests with oxygen consumption, Holter EKG, up to 72-hour early arrhythmia detection, 3D dental CT scanning and 2 endoscopy theatres. In addition, the centre will have a magnetic resonance machine (available in 2020), which will offer exceptional image quality of the human body thanks to cutting-edge software.

The centre is a building planned around the patient, with a lot of light and large spaces in all its areas, equipped with the latest technology. Additionally, the centre has a digital directory integrated into its system, which is automatically updated to include all the doctors available for consultation at any given time, and a shift management system to avoid long waiting times.

Quirónsalud Alicante is at the forefront of private healthcare in Alicante in terms of technological equipment, as well as comfort and benefits for both the patient and the processionals providing their services at the centre. We bet on a healthcare model in which the main goal is to care for people’s health, putting them at the epicentre of our activities. We offer a full service portfolio with the capacity to provide integral attention for the patient in all the different medical-surgical specialisations and diagnostic and therapeutic tests.



Incorporation of Professionals

Their policy is focused on having the professionals with the highest qualifications and prestige as allies, offering state-of-the-art technology, paying special attention to quality of care in an environment with a high level of comfort for our patients and their family members.

Over one hundred professionals in different department and areas have already come on board with Quirónsalud Alicante. The new personnel, which will grow before the end of the year, have received training about Grupo Hospitalario Quirónsalud, and have participated in group activities to help them quickly adapt to the culture and quality of care and services that Quirónsalud provides its patients.

Quirónsalud in the Valencian Community and Region of Murcia

Centro Médico Quirónsalud Alicante joins 7 centres in the Valencian Community and Region of Murcia, to be part of a leading group at the forefront of medicine. We believe in a healthcare attention model in which people are at the epicentre, and which Quirónsalud now places at the disposal of all the people of Alicante, to offer them the best care for their health.

Further information at www.enlasmejoresmanos.com