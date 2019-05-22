The municipalities of Orihuela and Los Montesinos are amongst fifty towns across Valencia set to benefit from a European Union grant to allow the installation of free public WiFi.

The European Commission announced the results of the second wave of proposals under the WiFi4EU project, from which a total of 51 municipalities in the Valencia region will receive 15,000 euro towards creating free WiFi hotspots in public spaces such as town halls, libraries, museums, parks, squares and other places of public interest.

During the course of the next couple of weeks each municipality will be notified of the requirements of the grant, and invited to sign up to the project and provide the hotspots.

The full list of municipalities in Valencia set to benefit are:

Albalat dels Sorells, Alberic, Alborache, Alcora, Alcoy, Alginet, Altea, Andilla, Aras de los Olmos, Beniarbeig, Benicasim, Benifaió, Beniflá, Buñol, Burjassot, Canet d’En Berenguer, Carcaixent, Carlet, Castellón de la Plana, Chilches, Finestrat, Gandia, Gata de Gorgos, Gátova, Gestalgar, Herbés, Manises, Marines, Massalfassar, Los Montesinos, Mutxamel, Nules, Onil, Orihuela, El Palomar, Paterna, Peniscola, Quartell, Rafelbunyol, Real de Gandía, San Antonio de Benagéber, San Vicente del Raspeig, Sant Mateu, Senyera, Serra, Tales, Utiel, Valencia, Villar del Arzobispo, Villena and Xirivella.