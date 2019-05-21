Stagestruck at Bragton Village Hall

The Stagestruck summer show Strictly X Factor proved to be a roaring success, and they have been overwhelmed by the reaction from audiences.

Written and directed by Suzanne Stokes, the story of how the Bragton Village Hall Committee tried to save the building by raising money with a talent show had comedy, pathos and wonderfully professional singing and dancing.

The production numbers were astonishing with exciting dance routines and special lighting effects by Robert Stokes, who travelled all the way from the UK to do the show. A video is being prepared and a link to YouTube will be available soon.

The show raised 3,500 euros for Alzheimer’s and donations will also be made to other local charities. This talented company are already making early preparations for Cinderella, their Christmas pantomime!