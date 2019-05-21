‘REACH OUT’ receives a donation of 300€

Rojales Pantomime Group reached out and donated 300€ to a very worthy cause which was raised from their last pantomime performance of Camelot The Panto in Los Montesinos.

Reach Out provide basic food plus extras to families in need, together with lots of other essentials. A drop in centre provides, food, showers and laundry facilities for the homeless, in fact, they help anyone in need and our recent donation will provide over 100 breakfasts. If you want to get involved or have any items to donate contact info@reachouttorrevieja.eu you too can get involved and make a difference to lots of peoples lives.

The Rojales Pantomime Group raised over 2500€ for local charities from their recent pantomime which was a huge success with audiences of all ages. Their next pantomime is TREASURE ISLAND with casting and rehearsals starting very soon for the performance in January 2019. To be a part of our very friendly group email rojalespantomimesecretary@gmail.com. Watch local press for further details.

Seen here receiving their donation from Mike Smith, President of the pantomime group, together with other members of the group is David Young of Reach Out, who conveyed his sincere thanks and gratitude to all our members.