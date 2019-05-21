Man Utd keeper De Gea in Elche to meet boyhood hero

David de Gea was in Elche at the weekend, although in the stands rather than between the sticks, as he attended the club’s 3-0 Segunda victory against Tenerife with his father and the United goalkeeper coach Emiliano Alvarez who is also a former Elche coach.

De Gea is a member of Elche CF supporters club, along with his father, and gets along to watch them whenever he can.

De Gea said that he was delighted to see Elche win and took time to have a photo taken with Nino – one of his boyhood idols.

At 38, Nino is still playing for Elche as he closes in on the 400 game mark with the club.