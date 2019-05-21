Herfordshire Big Band Perform in Torrevieja

Formed in 2003, the Hertfordshire Big Band is an amateur group that meets once a week in Welwyn Garden City to explore the music of the big bands, from Duke Ellington and Benny Goodman, through Ted Heath, Glenn Miller and Buddy Rich to the Gordon Goodwin Big Phat Band and songs made famous by Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holliday and Peggy Lee. The band is made up of doctors, scientists, teachers, a violin maker and a five times world memory champion! They have performed all over the UK and have regularly toured Spain and France and in the UK are regular participants in the National Concert Band Festival. Put the dates in your diary to make sure you don’t forget and miss out!