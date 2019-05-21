FUN DOG SHOW at Finca Villamartin on Saturday

The Non-profit Happy Animales Orihuela is organising a FUN DOGSHOW at Finca Villamartin on Saturday 25/05, DOORS OPEN at 13.00, sign up 13.30, the Dogshow gets underway at 14.00.

All dogs are welcome, there will be 6 categories, starting fees is 7,50 each dog, please come along and help them to raise money for the more than 50 animals who are living at Finca Villamartin.

All the money they raise is going for food, hay, water, vets bills, blacksmith, repairs and rent, currently 2000 euro a month.

Also non-dog owners are very welcome, there will be food, drinks, homemade cakes, country music by Wayne Stewart and Spanish music by Peluche and a tombola/raffle.

If you like to come, you can bring carrots, apples, lettuce, dog and cat food, dog and cat biscuits or a you can make a small donation, as every euro counts!

For more information and directions or to become a member of their Facebook page Finca Villamartin-Happy Animales Spanien regnr G-54781174 or call/whatsapp Mona 616792355 Yvonne 654624293 Sol 678224728

The animals and volunteers are very happy to see you!!