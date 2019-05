With the Municipal elections due to be held on Sunday 26 May this edition focusses on local politics, particularly in Orihuela, Torreviea and Pilar de la Horadada from where articles featuring all of the main parties can be found.

As Mark Nolan writes in his front page story ‘The value of expatriates living in Spain has never been as important as it is now’.

Whoever you favour in the elections do just one thing….GET OUT AND VOTE!