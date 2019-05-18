The Royal British Legion in Spain North – BRANCH / DISTRICT COMMUNITY SUPPORT

Across our District, covering most of Spain and the Islands, at both Branch & District level there are Caseworkers, Hospital & Housebound visitors and Telephone Buddies supporting our beneficiaries here in Spain

Many people still don’t know that The Royal British Legion is here and is active and ready to offer help and support to any beneficiary who qualifies for help. Each case is dealt with in full confidentiality on an individual needs’ basis by the relevantly trained people, and in most cases, we can offer some help or support, and where we are unable to, we will make sure we signpost to another source of support.

We will assess & consider requests for help for qualifying beneficiaries or family members, this does not always mean a financial payment, it could be guidance in where to get information or how to access social services.

We are often asked about things such as how do we get a Blue badge, home help, meals on wheels etc and we can guide people to where they need to go. We are often the liaison between the beneficiary and their Regiment, Ship or Unit when help is delivered.

This can be as simple as safety features in a bathroom, or a mobility scooter, a red button alarm in the home for peace of mind, a walking frame or other equipment, the list of things requested and supplied are endless. If you think you may need help, then please contact Pam Twissell Cross using the details above.

If you think someone you know may have served and needs some support encourage them to contact Pam as we cannot contact anyone directly without their permission, and we cannot discuss anyone’s Individual circumstances with a third party until we have their express permission to do so.

If you would like to volunteer to support our beneficiaries, if you belong to a branch then speak to your Branch Community Support Rep, & if you don’t belong to an RBL branch then contact tbuddyhhvisits@gmail.com and tell us about yourself and what you would like to do, you don’t have to have served or be a member of TRBL to be a volunteer.

New caseworker training will take place on 1st & 2nd of July 2019. Please contact Pam Twissell Cross above if you are interested in becoming a caseworker. Some checks & vetting will be applied to each request. We look forward to hearing from you.

www.britishlegion.org.uk/counties/spain-north