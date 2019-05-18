The Plaza Golf Society – Villamartin

Today the TPGS returned to our spiritual home Villamartin (incidentally it’s nearly 25 years to the day since the Mediterranean open was played here) the conditions where tough, hot and windy! We had 43 members and 9 guests playing, one of whom was Peter Griffiths brother of big bad John – on this occasion Peter stepped up to the mark and collected the prize for hacker of the day with 19pts.

The 2’s pot was shared by Barrington Lane, Kev( 9 fingers) Bird, John Aird, Gary Gates and returning former radio DJ Gareth (Ooh Gary Davies) Davies. Liz McSully once again brushed all opposition aside to claim Best Lady spot. And Jonny Gray won best guest on count back closely beating Chris “the silver fox” Caswell with 33 pts. NTPS where once again sponsored by the Alehouse which has now fully completed it’s stunning renovation (still selling the best sausage rolls on the Costa Blanca) the lucky winners all receiving beer vouchers where Bennie Chadwick, 9 fingers Bird, Gareth Davies and Mike McWillmett.

So onto the main prizes, the Silver division was won by Ray Pullen with 33pts, Mike Willmetts 32pts came 2nd and Chris Baker came 3rd with 31 pts. The Gold division was also a closely fought affair with Darren Temple coming 3rd with 33 pts off his 3 hcap, John Reilly 2nd spot with 34 pts off 11 hcap, but the winner on the day was the cheeky wee chappie Ronaldo Temple with 36 marvellous pts of his 5 hcap, well done everyone!

Our next game is at Las Ramblas and is already sold out, be sure to book your spots early and register online at www.theplazagolfsociety.com Thanks again to all Members for their continued support and Members of the Committee ( including Phil sully) for all the hard work.