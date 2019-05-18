Playa Flamenca Do it again

Playa Flamenca walking football club were invited to play in a walking football competition held by the San Miguel walking football club, The strollers.

Several other teams were invited :- San Miguel Strollers. Playa Flamenca. Formentura. EN walking football (Entre Naranja), also two teams from the U.K came over to play and they were Blue Flames A&B teams from Newcastle.

The format was a league table of 6 teams, with the top 2 playing for the main trophy and 3rd and 4th to play for the plate.

Playa Flamenca won the cup with a hard fought final between them and Blue Flames A team the score being 1-0 and Formentura went on to win the Plate.

Further information can be obtained by contacting the club secretary at

vickyhillspain@gmail.com