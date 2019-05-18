MONTGO’S DAVE WINS AGAINST THE WIND

Today 17th May Montgo G.S played their 10th anniversary Founders Day Trophy competition our sponsor was Russ Peter who has sponsored this event each year. Russ thanked the committee for the work they do on behalf of the members. Our only playing founder member John Feek was present as well today. Following the competition, we enjoyed the Oliva Nova buffet.

The weather today was bright and sunny however there was a strong wind which took the toll on some of our players but not our winner.

Dave Fotheringham out shone the field with a great 40 points, 2nd was Dennis Hammond with 35 points, 3rd Keith Cottrell with 33 points and 4th was George Braddick with 32 points beating Gerian on count back.

There were 4 nearest the winners were pins 3rd Sally Burrowes, 11th Roy Jones, 16th Gerian Van Ooijen who also got the only 2 of the day and the 6th which proved too difficult in the wind, so this went to a card draw which was won by Ros Fletcher.

Our next event is an away day at La Galiana G.C which will be sponsored by our Vice Captain Gordon Gleeson 1st Tee Time 10.20