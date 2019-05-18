Lo Crispin Golf Society

Thirty five members and guests teed it up at La Finca golf course on 15th. May to play for the fourth time for the Jean Roberts Memorial Silver, an individual stableford competition. Meirion Roberts, one of our founder members sadly lost his wife over four years ago. Every year since Meirion and his sons have generously sponsored this event.

In addition to supplying the Salver, as in previous years also, they provided all the prizes for the event and provided an evening buffet at the Lo Crispin Tavern in the evening, when the prizes were presented to the winners by Meirion’ s two sons. The weather was more or less perfect for golf, although it did become rather warm ! The course was in very good condition, both fairways and greens. The greens for the most part were fast and true. The winners were :-

1st. Place and winner of the silver salver was Andy Quinn with 31pts. off 8

2nd. Place – Adrian Aspbury 29 pts. off 9

3rd. Place – Ray Pownall 29 pts. off 26 (on count back)

4th. Place – Sue Smith 27 pts. off 25

5th. Place – Keith Rennison 26 pts. off 28 (on count back)

6th. Place – Rod Pullen 26 pts. off 6 (on count back).

The best Guest and those playing for handicap prize was won by Andy Jones with 21 pts. off 21. Andy also provided the evening’s entertainment. In addition to possessing a ‘good voice’, he is also a credible ‘Elvis’ impersonator and all round entertainer.

T. P. on Par 3s

Hole 3 – Mark Good

Hole 6 – Andy Quinn

Hole 13 – Rod Pullen

Hole 16 – Steve Harrington

Andy Quinn was also the only player to manage a 2, so was the only recipient of the 2’s pot.

The Free Game Draw was won by “just one more” Harry Wilcock.

Finally, thanks again to Meirion and his sons for a very enjoyable day and evening. Thanks also to our sponsors Fantasy Golf (in Quesada) and the Lo Crispin Tavern, whose staff played a large part in ensuring the success of the evening.

Our next game, the second of our four majors of the year, the Spring Cup (an individual stableford competion) will be at Alenda on 29th. May.

Steve Harrington (Membersip and Handicap Secretary)