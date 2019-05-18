La Marina Bowls with Chris Bould

Firstly the Club must congratulate Shirley Hadaway on reaching the singles final of the Champion of Champions. Unfortunately she lost. The Club is very proud of you.

Thursday April 25th saw La Marina travel to Horadada for a rearranged match from Monday 22nd. Points were 4 for and 8 against. Shots were 77 for and 88 against. There were two winning rinks,Maureen Kidd, Dave McGaw and Peter Parsons, 19 – 7 and Lesley Joynes, Shirley Hadaway and John Rae, 16 – 15. Lesley is one of our new bowlers and was in a winning team playing away for the first time. Well done Lesley.

Monday April 29th found La Marina away to Greenlands. Points were 3 for and 9 against. Shots were 87 for and 94 against. La Marina had one winning rink and one drawn rink. The winning rink was that of Barbara Forshaw, Carol Smith and Dave Hadaway, 23 – 10 and the drawn rink was Lesley Joynes, Mike Smith and John Morgan, 18 – 18.

Just a reminder about the Table Top sale on the 19th May. Please come and support your club, bring your friends and neighbours as lots of people work hard to put this event on.

Chris Bould