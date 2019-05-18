If you love theatre and you haven’t discovered Networks Theatre in Orihuela you are in for a real treat because they present up to six shows a year for everyone to enjoy.

Their next offering is a rare event in the region, an emotional drama called KINDERTRANSPORT – THE CHILDREN’S TRAIN created by Nick Moore.

With a talented cast of 16 actors the show tells the story of a very dark chapter in human history. In 1938, as the Nazis increased their grip on Germany and Austria, Jewish families were given the chance to evacuate their children to the UK, America and Canada to escape the horrors of life under this treacherous regime.

Many of these children never saw their families ever again. This touching drama with songs tells the stories of some of these children. It is superbly acted and won’t fail to move you.

If you like a powerful night at the theatre then you can book tickets via their website www.networkstheatre.com That page has shown times and prices. The shows are 30, 31 May and 1 June. Or call 96 674 02 51 any afternoon.