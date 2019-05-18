4TH ANNUAL OPEN DAY AT ELCHE CHILDREN’S CARE HOME

On Sunday, 12 May the Elche Children’s Care Home celebrated their annual Open Day at the Home which everybody always looks forward to as it is not only an opportunity to say thank you to our many supporters, but for them to meet the children and carers in their own environment.

The children kicked off the day by entertaining us with music and dance.

Entertainment was provided by Simon Morton of Sunshine FM, Stevie Spit and Eileen Gleave who gave a hilarious rendition of The Laughing Policeman.

A hog roast was provided by Sean and family from Hogs in the Costa and Bell & Son Family Butcher in La Marina, who generously donated 100 euros of their fee to the charity.

Guests were given a tour of the home to see the facilities and what the money raised by the charity pays for. They were also able to view the drawings the children have produced for this year’s Christmas Card competition. Three winners will be chosen by the charity volunteers to appear on this year’s ECCH charity Christmas cards which will be on sale from September.

Recently a donation was given by Torre Golf Society to buy new curtains and fittings for the bedrooms, pictured below is Dave from Torre Golf receiving a thank you certificate from the children.

Thank your certificates were also presented to Val and Richard Weekes from Eat to Slim, Eileen Gleave and Stevie Spit, Pam from Zest Bar, Pam Edwards (Hondon volunteer group), Margaret and Linda (Pinoso volunteer group), Carolyn Richardson from the Weigh In Ladies, Alicante Studios and Jan Savage.

On the day, Stevie Spit delivered a huge bucket of brown coins which he has been collecting from different venues throughout the year. This money goes towards the children’s excursions over the long summer holidays.

Bouquets were presented to the committee members, Bobbi, Pat, Michelle, Maggi and Annette.

Over 500 euros was raised on the day through a raffle and collections.

We’d like to thank the children and staff for working so hard to make the day special, to the entertainers for giving up their time for free and to all the volunteers who helped organise this event.

More photos from the day will be posted on our FB page Elche Children’s Care Home.