Saturday’s racing tips Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader exclusive coverage at six meetings, covering 44 races.

By Andrew Atkinson

SIR Michael Stoute saddles Crystal Ocean and Queen Power at Newbury on Saturday with Ryan Moore and Sylvester de Sousa booked to ride.

Crystal Ocean (2.25) ridden by Moore is tipped to land the Al Rayyan Stakes over 1 mile 4 furlongs in a Group 3 race.

Queen Power (4.50) ridden by de Sousa is selected to win the Haras De Bouquetot Fillies Trial Stakes over 1 mile and 2 furlongs.

Newbury gets underway with the Shalaa Carnarvon stakes over 6 furlongs with Richard Hannon trained Moyassar (1.50), ridden by Jim Crowley tipped to win, and the Mick Channon trained Barbill, ridden by Gerald Mosse, selected each way.

Mackaar (3.00) ridden by Andrea Atzeni and trained by Roger Varian is tipped to win the Al Zubhrah London Gold Cup handicap over 1m 4f.

Aiden O’Brien trained Le Brivdo (3.40) ridden by Ryan Moore is tipped to win the G1 Al Shaqab Lockinge stakes over 1 mile; with Sharja Bridge selected each way.

Frankie Dettori is booked to ride Joker On Jack (4.15) the Wesley Ward runner tipped to win the Olympic Glory Conditions stakes over 6 furlongs.

Breden (5.25) trained by Mrs L. C. Jewell and ridden by Robert Winston is tipped each way in the Tornado handicap over 1 mile.

NEWMARKET gets underway with the Betway Fairway stakes over 1m 2f with Raise You (2.05) trained by Andrew Balding and ridden by David Probert tipped to win.

Simon Crisford trained Jash (2.40) ridden by David O’Neill, is tipped to win the Betway King Charles II stakes over 7f.

In the Betway handicap over 6f Naughty Rascal (3.15) ridden by Tom Marquand and trained by Richard Hannon is selected each way.

The Betway novices stakes over 6f sees Declaring Love (3.50) go to post, the Charlie Appleby trained horse, ridden by B. Doyle, selected.

Spanish City (4.25) trained by Roger Varian and ridden by David Egan is selected in the Betway handicap over 7f.

Ambling (5.00) trained by John Gosden and ridden by Robert Havlin is tipped to land the Betway fillies race over 1m 4f.

George Baker trained Harry Hurricane (5.35) ridden by Josephine Gordon is tipped.

At THIRSK, Preston, Lancashire trainer Eric Alston saddles Jabbarockie (2.45) and Chickenfortea (6.10) both ridden by Jason Hart, selected each way.

Thirsk tips: 2.10 Althiqa. 2.45 Jabbarockie (ew). 3.20 Mont Kinabalu (ew). 3.55 Confessional (ew). 4.30 Admiralty. 5.05 Questionnaire. 5.40 Ginger Jam. 6.10 Chickenfortea (ew).

DONCASTER tips: 5.30 Roar (ew). 6.00 Mr Gus. 6.35 Gallic. 7.05 Rayna’s World (ew). 7.35 Harry’s Bar (ew). 8.05 Prestbury Park (ew). 8.35 Buckingham (ew).

UTTOXETER tips: 5.50 Rockliffe. 6.20 Southern Sam. 6.50 Aquarian. 7.20 Monbeg Gold. 7.50 Our Rockstar. 8.20 Cool Destination. 8.50 Presenting Streak (ew).

BANGOR tips: 1.40 Purple King. 2.15 Cruising Bye (ew). 2.50 Tidal Watch. 3.25 Robin Des People. 4.00 Stockburn. 4.35 Jen’s Boy. 5.10 Maria Francesca (ew). 5.45 Designer Destiny.

*Andrew Atkinson’s racing news and tips exclusively in the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader every week. Be on the winning team – first past the post – No. 1 for racing! www.theleader.info