STUDIO32 – Anything Goes!

STUDIO32 Musical Theatre Company’s latest venture is an all-time classic American musical, the Cole Porter show Anything Goes. The show is an hilarious farce, with great songs and a script that will have you laughing in your seats and all the way home. Anything Goes is set in the early 1930s aboard the ocean liner S. S. American.

Nightclub singer/evangelist Reno Sweeney is en-route from New York to England, but

her pal Billy Crocker has stowed away to be near his love, Hope Harcourt. There’s only one problem – Hope is already engaged, to the wealthy Lord Evelyn Oakleigh.

Joining this love triangle on board the luxury liner is Public Enemy Number 13 Moonface Martin and his sidekick-in-crime Erma. With the help of some elaborate disguises and good old-fashioned blackmail, Reno and Moonface join forces to help Billy in his quest to win Hope’s heart.

The role of Billy Crocker was originally going to be played by David Bishop, but David had an accident that forced him to withdraw from the show. Fortunately, one of our other cast members, Luke Ringrose (pictured) agreed to play the role of Billy. Luke has been a ember of STUDIO32 for a few years now and is no stranger to playing a lead role.

STUDIO32 are proud and delighted to once again be supporting charities and good causes in the area, including the San Fulgencio Alzheimer’s Society and the local music school.

The show goes on from Wednesday May 29th to Saturday June 1st at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio, all performances start at 7.30pm with doors open 7pm. Reserved seating tickets are now on sale, priced at 10 euros, and can be obtained by emailing tickets@studiothirtytwo.org or calling 744 48 49 33.

Current seating availability for each performance is available on their website www.studiothirtytwo.org so book your seat now and you’ll be sure to enjoy a fabulous evening’s entertainment.