Quesada Bowls Club Report by Dee Stephenson

A scorching week in the sun for our bowls players this week as temperatures soared towards 30 degrees!

In the South Alicante Summer League Spitfire Division, there was a reversal of fortunes for Quesada Lancasters and Blenheims. Lancasters played San Miguel Cristians and unfortunately lost the match 11-0 points and 117-52 shots. While the Blenheims played San Miguel Moors and won the match 10-2 points and 93-66 shots. Well done Blenheims.

Meanwhile in the VCL league Quesada Lions first match of the week was against Horadada resulting in a very creditable draw 6 points each with the Lions winning the shots 92-80. In the second match of the week they played Greenlands and again had a very creditable draw 6 points each, this time winning the shots by just one 89-88. This puts them in second place in the league – keep up the good work Lions!!

Members finished the week on a high with our presentation evening on Friday night at The Club, Quesada, with entertainment, a hot and cold buffet and lots of dancing. Congratulations to all of the winners of the Quesada Bowling Club Championships:

Ladies Singles – Mel Highland

Men’s Singles – Terry Morgan

Ladies Pairs – Violet Campbell and Sandra Heath

Mens Pairs – George Carnell and GrahamPhillips

Mixed Trips – Mel Highland, Peter Morgan, Jason Prokopowycz

Mixed Rinks – Terry Morgan, Claire Dye, Colin Highland, Peter Farrell.

There are no league matches for the next two weeks because of the Nationals competition 11-25th May which will be played at Emerald Isle and Greenlands. Its promising to be an exciting competition so please go along and support the players if you can.

Anyone interested in joining Quesada Bowls Club we welcome both new and experienced bowlers. We’re a friendly club with a mixture of competition, league and casual players. In addition to league matches and Club competitions we have our popular Saturday morning chicken drive which is open to visitors and we have free coaching for new members. So come along and see what we have to offer! Contact our membership secretary Angie Goddard newleaf2014@hotmail.co.uk