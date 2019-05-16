Pre World Cup Tournament in Pinatar Arena

One of many women’s teams that has chosen Pinatar Arena for their World Cup preparations is Cameroon who will play a number of friendly matches, as they ready themselves for the Women’s World Cup to be held in France from June 7 to July 7.

Cameroon arrived at Pinatar Arena last Saturday, May 18, after taking on Guadalajara in Spain. The African team will be training in the San Pedro del Pinatar Football Centre until June 6, when they will leave for the World Cup in France.

In addition to Cameroon, the other World Cup teams that have chosen Pinatar Arena to prepare for the competition are Spain, the Netherlands, Brazil, Chile, Scotland, Norway, Canada and Nigeria some of whom are already using the facility.

Keep an eye out on the Pinatar Arena website for details of friendly fixtures between the women’s sides.