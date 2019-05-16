PEGO GOLF SOCIETY MATCH.MAY 14TH 2019

We had 30 players today at Oliva Nova Golf Club in beautiful weather playing a Stableford format. We were joined by 5 guests, James O’Connor, Keith Cottrell, Joan Sutton, Dave Sutton and John Impey.

The results were as follows:

Division one:

lst place with 36 points off 16.9 was Suzy Snelling

2nd place also with 36 points off 16.6 was Bill Pike

3rd place with 33 points off 17.1 was Bob Jenkins

Division two:

lst place with 33 points off 26 was Peter Cornes

2nd place with 31 points off 24.2 was Carla Chaszczewski

3rd place with 31 points off 18.7 was Brian Barden

Nearest the Pin on Hole 5 was Bill Pike, continuing his run of good form with 4.65m and on Hole 16 was Penny Barden with 6.97m.

The Balls in the Water competition was won by Paul Sankey with a very low guess of 68.

Only one Two today with Richard Vass taking home all the money.

Next week there will be hollow tining at Oliva Nova and the same 9 holes will be played twice. The format is Magic Three and any guests wishing to play, subject to handicap, contact Penny Barden on pegohandicapsec@gmail.com where you will be made most welcome.