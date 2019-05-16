Montgo GS – Friday 10th May Tom stays hot

Today Montgo G S played a Medal sponsored by the lovely Gerian & Francien. In lovely blustery weather with the course set out at competition distances, there was some good well-planned golf played by most members.

In first place continuing his hot run was our Yorkie Tom Atkinson with a nett 69.

Second was another Yorkie, our Vice Captain Gordon Gleeson with nett 70. Third place went to new boy Richard Delaney with nett 70 also. Fourth spot making up a trio of Yorkies was young David Fotheringham, another nett 70.

Our generous sponsors provided six nearest the pin prizes as follows

Third hole, Ros Fletcher. Fifth hole, second shot, Sally Cottrell. Sixth hole, no one – too difficult

Eleventh hole, Ros Fletcher – again. Sixteenth hole, Brian Redfearn (he’s a Yorkie)

Eighteenth hole, second shot, Peter Gardner. Sue Burman managed a two on hole sixteen-

Earlier in the week George Braddick beat Ros Fletcher 2 & 1 in the K.O.

He gets to play Mr Fletcher in the next round!!

Special mention to our co-sponsor Francien because she quietly shot a nett 69, enough to place her up with the winners, which she graciously declined.

Next week is our 10th Anniversary Founder’s Day Stableford, sponsored by Russ Peters.