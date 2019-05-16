Fours and Trips get Linea Directa Nationals off the exciting start

The 2019 Spanish National Championships got underway on Saturday 11th May with the Mixed Fours. With all disciplines being run over round robin, most teams had to play 2 matches on the first day.

At the end of the round robin the 3 group winners progressed to the semi finals along with the wildcard team. Due the unequal groups the wildcard was decided on percentage of the average shots scored within each group.

The semi finals were contested by Noel Davis, Gail Willshire, Lynn Greenland & Fred Willshire (San Miguel) who beat Carol Rudge, Val Duchart, Ann Eagle & Len Rudge (Greenlands), while Peta Rhodes, Graham Shoots, Caroline & John Smyth (Emerald Isle) beat Ann Marie Robertson, Jim Mulloy, Drew Gerrard & Colin Lindgren (Emerald Isle).

The Final will take place at Greenlands on 24th or 25th May.

The Mixed Triples started on Monday at Greenlands. Following the round robin the 4 group winners progressed to the semi finals.

The winners of Group A Val & Chris Collier, Mary Dyer (San Miguel) played the winners of Group B Peta Rhodes, Caroline & John Smyth (Emerald Isle). The match was so close with the score at 14 all after the 18 ends.

In the extra end the Emerald Isle trio held shot until Chris Collier took the jack into the ditch finishing about 15 inches away. In order to get the shot Emerald Isle needed to stop a bowl on the edge of the green directly above the jack. Although they got close it was the San Miguel team who move into the final.

The other semi was between 2 San Miguel trips. The winners of Group C Cliff & Linda Plaisted with Steve Cantley playing James Cutting, David Johnson & Lynn Greenland. This was also a nip & tuck game.

Steves team went into the last end with a 2 shot lead but until his last bowl they were 2 down & it looked like another extra end before Steve had a stroke of fortune gliding off a shot bowl to sit next to the jack & secure the win for his team.

The all San Miguel Final will also take place on 24th or 25th May at Greenlands.