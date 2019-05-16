Crescendo International Choir Concerts in May, June  

Crescendo International Choir has two concerts planned for June. The first will take place at La Siesta Evangelical Church in Torrevieja on Monday, June 10th at 18:30. There will be a free will collection at the end of the concert in support of Church Caritas.

The second concert will be held Saturday, June 15th at 16:00 at Casa Contenta, at Avenida Justo Quesada 21, in Rojales. This concert only costs 5 euros and this includes one free drink from the bar. Both concerts will feature a wide selection of popular tunes in both English and Spanish, led by Spanish Musical Director Irene Oliva.

Crescendo International Choir also performed a concert of variety music early in May at Iglesia Santiago Apostol, the Catholic church in Benofar. Almost 190 euros was raised at the end of the concert with monies going to provide basic necessities for needy families in that community.

Crescendo International Choir rehearses at Sacko’s Bar in Plaza International, in the El Limonar Urbanization in Torrevieja. Newcomers are welcome to join. We especially encourage men to join us.

Rehearsal times are from 5:30 to 8 pm on Mondays. We are made up of sopranos, altos, tenors and basses from different countries in Europe. We sing a wide variety of music, including modern and classical, spiritual hymns and pop music as well as songs in different languages such as Spanish, English and Dutch. For more information, go to www.crescendo-choir.com.