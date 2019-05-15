Live in Spain more than four weeks a year?

Here’s why it’s worth pre-planning your funeral as an expat

It’s probably the last thing you want to think about when you’re enjoying your life in the sun, but planning ahead for your funeral is something all British expats in Spain should do.

When the time comes, will your loved ones know what to do and how to arrange a funeral in Spain? The Spanish funeral system has some key differences that catch many expats unaware.

Traditionally, Spanish funerals happen as quickly as 24 to 48 hours after the person passes away. Funerals for expats can take longer, especially if friends and family want to fly out to say their goodbyes. But beware – this delay could cost your loved ones hundreds of Euros in extra mortuary expenses, which are often charged by the day.

In addition, it’s common practice for Funeral Directors in Spain to request either part or full payment upfront. That means your next of kin might have to pay up hundreds or thousands of Euros before the funeral can take place.

Then there’s the language barrier to deal with, as well as unfamiliar processes and paperwork. That’s why it’s so helpful to plan ahead to make things a little easier for your family.

Whether you live in Spain the whole year round, or have a summer home here, a prepaid funeral plan makes sure everything will be taken care of when you’re gone.

An Avalon funeral plan lets you pay for your funeral in advance, either in a lump sum or affordable monthly payments, so that your loved ones don’t have to deal with complicated funeral arrangements or unexpected costs.

Avalon’s plans are specially designed for British expats. If you split your time between the UK and Spain, an Avalon plan is valid in both countries so you can choose to have a funeral either in Spain, or back in the UK. Their local, specialist advisors are on hand to talk through your options so you can relax, knowing everything will be taken care of.

Avalon is the fastest growing provider of funeral plans in Europe, helping more than 70,000 customers across Europe and the UK for over 25 years.

“In difficult circumstances, with myself and two brothers spread around the world, it was impossible for us all to get together for the funeral, which was required to take place within a short timeframe. Mike at Avalon offered us considerable help and support to enable everything to be arranged in a dignified and timely manner.”

Avalon customer, Kevan – Spain

