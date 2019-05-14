PrepAway’s Dispelling Myths – Interesting Facts That You Didn’t Know about CompTIA A+ 220-902 Exam

Jobs are hard to come by these days. That is why you should seek to increase your knowledge and learn new skills from time to time. But how can you become more valuable to the employer? PrepAway guesses that the best-known way to do this is by acquiring certifications related to your area of interest. A credential provides the proof needed to show that you possess the skills and knowledge in a particular field.

prepaway.com In this article, PrepAway is going to look at 220-902 exam. Passing this test leads to earning CompTIA A+ certification. Universities are releasing a lot of IT graduates, so there are not so many IT jobs these days. This credential will help you stand out and become more visible, which will increase your chances to get a good job.

CompTIA A+ 220-902 exam tests the candidate’s skills in installation and configuration of Windows, Android, Linux, iOS, and Apple OS X operating systems. It also touches the data security, communication skills, and cloud computing. You qualify to take this test after passing 220-901 exam. After passing both 220-901 and 220-902 exams you earn CompTIA A+ certification.

CompTIA A+ validates your knowledge and skills in computer hardware and software. This credential is a product of CompTIA, the leading provider of vendor-neutral certifications. This non-profit organization administers credentials in more than 120 countries. CompTIA A+ was accredited by American National Standards Institute (ANSI) in 2008. More than one million people by 2014 had taken 220-901 and 220-902 exams and earned CompTIA certification. CompTIA also offers Linux+, Network+, Security+, Project+, Cloud+, CySA+, and Server+ certifications.

What topics does exam 220-902 include?

220-902 exam concentrates on the following main areas. They are:

Security

Operational procedures

Cloud computing fundamentals

Installation and configuration of operating systems

What are the benefits of 220-902 exam?

It’s the last step to acquiring CompTIA A+ certification

You are required to pass two exams in order to earn CompTIA A+ credential. 220-902 exam is the second test that you need to pass (after 220-901). Clearing this exam is the final journey to CompTIA A+ certification. This credential comes with a lot of advantages that can jump-start your career. The certification makes you a professional, which increases your chances of landing a well-paying job and also a major role in expanding your career. CompTIA A+ also credits you for other advanced certifications.

Help in career growth

If you are a computer technician and you aim to boost your career, 220-902 exam is one of the tests you should consider taking. While preparing for this exam, you acquire knowledge and new skills that expand your career. If you are constantly learning new skills, you become better at what you do. Passing the test increases your confidence which betters your performance.

Showcase your knowledge and skills in computer software

PrepAway has no doubts that there is no better way of validating your knowledge than passing an exam and acquiring a certification that demonstrates your abilities. Passing 220-902 shows that you have a solid technical background. This helps you stand out from the rest, and thus more job opportunities come your way. Your employer can comfortably delegate more difficult tasks to you since he/she is sure that you are able to perform well. This can lead to a promotion or to an increase in your payment.

Prepare you for other similar certification exams

Most certification exams are similar in terms of structure and types of questions. Taking 220-902, therefore, gives you an experience of what to expect in other exams you may be preparing for in the future. Having a clear picture of what the test is like brings you closer to success.

Why is 220-902 exam so popular?

The exam is developed by CompTIA, the worldwide leader certification provider.

It is the final test for acquiring CompTIA A+.

220-902 is not a vendor-neutral exam. This means if you pass it, you will be able to work with products from various companies.

The exam equips you with the skills to deliver quality work every day.

Top tips for passing 220-902 exam

Watch video courses

There is a variety of video courses available on the Internet that can be used in 220-902 exam preparation. These video courses will help you understand the test objectives better. They are prepared by the experts, and the price is usually quite affordable.

Practice in a lab

There is nothing that helps you understand concepts better like hands-on experience. If you want to pass 220-902 exam, you should consider doing some practical tasks. It is necessary to develop the flexibility of the mind.

Use practice tests

Practice exams are available at PrepAway for free or at a cheap price. You need to make use of them if you want to pass the test. They help you know what to expect at the exam and evaluate your readiness for the test.

Read the study guide

To make sure that you didn’t miss any exam topic. Read the study guide through and make notes if necessary. You will feel more confident if you know all the topics of the exam.

Join a study group

Discussing exam topics with other people preparing for the same test can help you in understand the concepts better. This will help you tackle the exam questions, which leads to success. Through discussion group, you can also identify topics you are yet to cover.

Top web resources and courses for exam 220-902

Official CompTIA A+ free sample questions

PrepAway CompTIA A+ Certification Practice Test Part 1 220-902 Exam Questions

Conclusion

Indeed, 220-902 is an important exam because it determines if you earn CompTIA A+ certification. PrepAway knows that it is not an easy exam, but with the use of the tips provided above, you will surely conquer it. The training courses and web resources can also be of great help towards achieving success. Earning CompTIA A+ will not be in vain since the technology continues to grow and many organizations seek to use them. The need for qualified IT professionals and quality services continues to rise day by day.