The 25th Linea Directa National Bowls Championship got underway on Saturday at the Emerald Isle and Greenlands Bowls Clubs. Two weeks of competition will provide some excellent bowling at both venues where the entry is free.

Sofia Alvarez has launched her campaign to have Orihuela Costa and EntreNaranjos designated as a Minor Local Entity, the first step on a 2 year road that will hopefully lead to the two areas having greater financial freedom over their budgets.