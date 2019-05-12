Ginger puts the ‘jam’ on the cake to return 9,824-1 accumulator!

The Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader hit the bookies on Saturday, with a plethora of winners and each way selections at Ascot, Lingfield, Hexham, Nottingham and Thirsk!

Ginger put the ‘jam’ (Ginger Jam 5-1) on the cake – when winning at Thirsk – to complete a 7 horse 9,824-1 accumulator!

Oisin Murphy rode the Sylvester Kirk trained Salouen (4-6) to victory in the Buckland Stakes over 1 mile 3 furlongs at Ascot.

In the 26 runners Tote Victoria Cup over 7 furlongs Rip Orff (10-1) trained by David Elsworth and ridden by Hayley Turner, and Kynren (7-1) trained by David Baron and ridden by Robert Winston, tipped each way, were both placed.

At Hexham Lawtop Legend (10-1); at Lingfield in the Derby trial, Nate The Grate (16-1) were each way selections, placed.

Pretty Baby (15-8) and War Glory (7-2) were winning tips at Lingfield.

At Nottingham each way selections Maygold (9-1) and Mr Carbonater (5-1) were placed, with tip Camile (11-4) winning.

At Thirsk Leader selections Emirates Knight (5-4) and Ginger Jam (5-1) returned to the winners enclosure, with each way selection Across The Sea placed at 14-1.

Pretty Baby trainer William Haggas said: “I thought she was cooked at the furlong post, but stuck it out. We hope to take her to the next level.”

Salouen trainer Sylvester Kirk said: “I was impressed and our aim is the Coronation Cup at Epsom – he’s in great form.”

After gaining a 7 length win on the Leader tip jockey Oisin Murphy said: “He was a very good horse last year and has campaigned at the highest level.”

HM The Queen was the owner/breeder of Ascot winner Sextant, trained by Sir Michael Stoute, in the Casino handicap over 1m 3f.

“It was a good training performance and it means a lot to be riding in these colours,” said jockey Louis Steward.

Anthony Van Dyke, successful in the Lingfield Derby trial for trainer Aiden O’Brien and jockey Ryan Moore, is priced at 7-1 for the Derby.

