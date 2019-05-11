Torrevieja Christian Fellowship is on the move!

Torrevieja Christian Fellowship (TCF) are excited to announce we are on the move!! The Church has been located in Torrevieja for over 30 years. However, rising rental costs have created the need for us to purchase our own building.

Our current church in Avenida de las Cortes Valencianas has served us well, but after ten years we will be moving once refurbishment is complete, to Los Montesinos.

The Church Officers signed for the purchase of a building in Los Montesinos on Wednesday, 17th April 2019 for conversion into a new church at Calle Daya Nueva 12, Poligono Ind. Levante II, 03187 Los Montesinos.

Our last Service at TCF Torrevieja will be 10.30 am on 19th May 2019. Sunday Services from May 26th will temporarily be held at El Nacional Grill Restaurant,Punta Prima while our new building is being refurbished.

Said Pastor Chris, “My wife Helena and I are excited to see what God has done and brought to fruition in the past fifteen months. We as a Church have been on an amazing journey of miracle after miracle. Initial work necessary to convert the building into a Church, includes floor tiling, a suspended ceiling, lighting and electrics, fire safety and improved toilet facilities. We are trusting God to continue to provide all the finance and resources needed to complete the building work, so that we can continue doing the work God has called us to do in the whole region”.

Chris added “Our thanks to the congregation and friends of TCF in Spain and abroad, who have supported this venture and worked so hard to make this possible”.

Said Church Elder Roy Newton,“We are all very excited at this purchase which means the new church will be accessible to English speaking people in a much wider area such as Quesada, Rojales, Benijofar, Algorfa, Los Montesinos, San Miguel, Orihuela Costa and farther afield, as well as Torrevieja.”

Sheila Newton, one of the founding members of TCF added “To see us owning our own Church building now is the fulfilment of God’s promises to us made all those years ago.”

If readers wish to attend a lively English-speaking church, the Sunday service starts at 10.30 am and includes ‘Kids Church’.

If anyone would like to support this venture financially please visit our website or Facebook page for further information on how to give. Thank you.

Website: www.tcf-spain.org – Facebook: tcfspain – Telephone: (0034) 966 700 391

Email: info@tcf-spain.org