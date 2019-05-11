Tabarca joins 84 beaches and marinas that achieve a blue flag

The Comunitat Valenciana is once again the Spanish autonomy with the largest number of blue flags awarded to its beaches in 2019, receiving 135 in total. There are also a further 15 marinas that have also been awarded the distinction by the Association of Environmental and Consumer Education (ADEAC). Among the beaches regaining its flag is the island of Tabarca and Les Devesses in Dénia, while Altea has achieved a blue flag for the first time on the beach of l`Espigó.

This means that more than a fifth of the flags awarded in the country are to beaches located on the Valencian coast. By Autonomous Communities Catalonia is in second position with 120 distinctions, Galicia with 119 and Andalusia with 98.

Interestingly, more than 92% of the beaches and 88% of the sports ports of Castellón, València and Alicante that submitted a bid for the blue flag have received the distinction.

By province, the most awarded is Alicante with 84 flags (71 on beaches and 13 in marinas). Castellón has a total of 34 flags (33 on beaches and one in marinas) and the province of Valencia has 32 awards (31 on its beaches and one in marinas).