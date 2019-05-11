El Paraiso May Fishing Competition

The May fishing competition was held on Wednesday 6th with 10 anglers taking part, reduced numbers due to holidays and hospital appointments. We only allow 12 anglers which we consider just right for the size of the lake, at present we have about 20 anglers who enter as and when they can but we still managed only the 10.

The June competition is fully booked, there will be a few disappointed regulars who have missed out but the list for names has been available for the past 6 weeks. The July sheet will be available from next week so if you dont want to miss out go to the bar and pay your 10 €. The competition is always the 2nd Wednesday of the month.

There was quite of few of the heavier carp caught around the 10-12 lb and only 2 dry nets.

Results of May Competition

1st Alan Smith peg 18 20.12 kgs ( 7 fish )

2nd Russell Davidson peg 1 16.34 kgs ( 4 fish )

3rd Jackie Breslin peg 13 9.50 kgs ( 3 fish )

4th Richard Wood reg 3 9.40 kgs ( 4 fish )

Our pairs competition was won by Alan Smith and Mick Dixon with 27.44 kgs and a close second was Russell and Richard with 25.74 kgs.

The format for our competitions is peg draw 9.00, fishing 10.00 to 13.00, then half hour lunch break….coffee and filled roll included in entry fee….then fishing 13.30 to 16.30.

For normal casual fishing the venue is open from 10.00 Tuesday to Sunday and day ticket is 5 €.

Tight Lines

Jackie Breslin