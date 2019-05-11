El Cid Roundup

CONGRATULATIONS to El Cid’s Halina and Paul Leeder WINNERS of the Trevor Wearn Memorial Rose Bowl Mixed Pairs.

Fewer teams entered this year but there was plenty quality bowls on show. Stamina was tested to the limits with the finalists having played 54 ends of bowls in temperatures touching 31c! .

Trophy presented by Club Captain Yvonne Briden who thanked the organizers, players and of course Coral Wearn for a successful competition. Players and spectators enjoyed a drink and nibbles after the presentations.

Photo below shows the runners up Carole Donnellan and Dennis Birkett