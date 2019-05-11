Diocesan priests celebrate the Day of the Clergy

Priests of the Diocese of Orihuela-Alicante gathered in the Orihuela Seminary to celebrate the Day of the Spanish Clergy on Monday, part of the festivity of San Juan de Ávila, patron of the clergy and Doctor of the Church. The event was presided over by the diocesan bishop, Fr Jesús Murgui and was also attended by the two bishops emeritus (retired) of Orihuela-Alicante, D. Victorio Oliver and D. Rafael Palmero.

Part of the ceremony saw priests Francisco Beltrán Antón, Manuel Martínez Miravete and Salvador Valls González celebrate celebrate their twenty-fifth anniversary while Francisco Berbegal Vidal, Antonio Cantador Sansano, Manuel Torregrosa Torregrosa, Fulgencio Vegara Soler and Pedro Más González are all joined by Bishop Jesús Murgui, who celebrates his 50 years of priesthood this year.

Following communion, Bishop Murgui told his flock “listen to everyone and always welcome them with love.”

The day was marked by the unveiling of a bust dedicated to the figure of the Servant of God Diego Hernández, who was a priest of the Diocese of Orihuela-Alicante and spiritual father of his seminary.

The Day of the Clergy ended with a meal of fraternity and homage in the Seminary of Orihuela.