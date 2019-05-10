Ascot and Haydock feature racecards in bumper Saturday 7 race meetings

By Andrew Atkinson

ASCOT and Haydock Park are the two feature racecards on Saturday May 11, with Hexham, Warwick, Lingfield, Nottingham and Thirsk making it another bumper seven meetings weekend covered exclusively in Spain by the Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader.

At Ascot, Setting Sail (2.15) ridden by William Buick and trained by Charlie Appleby, is tipped to win the Casino handicap over 1 mile.

Oisin Murphy – featured in The Leader in April – is up on the Steve Kirk trained Salouen (2.50) tipped to win the Buckland Stakes over 1 mile 3 furlongs.

Red Starlight (3.25) trained by Richard Hannon and ridden by Tom Marquand is tipped to win the St James Fillies Stakes over 1 mile, getting the nod over Adorable and Bella Ragazza.

In The Tote Victoria Cup over 7 furlongs Rip Orff (4.00) trained by David Elsworth and ridden by Hayley Turner, and Kynren (4.00) trained by T.D. Baron and ridden by Robert Winston, are both tipped each way.

Praxeology (4.35) trained by Mark Johnston and ridden by Joe Fanning is tipped to land the Barbados Novices stakes over 5 furlongs.

The Stella Artois handicap over 6 furlongs sees Mont Kiara (5.10) bottom weight of 8st 10lb and Full Intention (5.10) carrying 8st 13lb both tipped each way.

The Stella Artois Lady riders Fillies handicap race over 1m 1f sees She Believes (5.45) and Ashazuri both tipped each way.

HAYDOCK sponsored Pertempts day opens their eight racecard meeting at (2.00) with Donald McCain trained William of Orange tipped.

Sharja Silk (2.35) is tipped to win the Pertempts handicap over 1m 6f the Roger Varian trained horse ridden by Jim Crowley.

In the (3.10) Pertempts handicap hurdle over 1m 7f Jenkins and Mister Fisher are both tipped each way.

The Pertempts conditions 6f stakes Emblazoned (3.45) trained by John Gosden and ridden by Kieran O’Neill is The Leader selection.

The Pertempts Spring Trophy over 6f Suedois (4.20) trained by David O’Meara and ridden by David Nolan is tipped to win.

House Of Kings (4.55) trained by Clive Cox and ridden by Rob Hornby is tipped to win The Pertempts Network handicap over 7 furlongs. Diable De Sivola (5.25) and Never Up (5.55).

HEXHAM tips: 2.05 Lawtop Legend (ew). 2.40 See The Sea. 3.15 Le Frank. 3.50 Kalaharry. 4.25 Flemens Story. 5.00 The Road Home. 5.35 Bright Side Oflife.

LINGFIELD tips: 1.25 Pendo. 1.55 Frankellina. 2.30 Nate The Great (ew). 3.05 Noble Gift. 3.40 Pretty Baby. 4.15 War Glory. 4.50 Rose Hip (ew).

NOTTINGHAM tips: 1.45 Benny and The Jets. 2.20 Maygold (ew). 2.55 Sassie. 3.30 Yourtimeisnow. 4.05 Snookered. 4.40 Mr Carbonater (ew). 5.15 One Baba. 5.50 Camile.

THIRSK tips: 5.40 Spirit Power (ew). 6.15 Sir Walter. 6.45 Emirates Knight. 7.15 Across The Sea (ew). 7.45 Remember The Days. 8.15 Lydiate Lady (ew). 8.45 Ginger Tom.

WARWICK tips: 5.30 Arkyn. 6.00 Gateway To Europe. 6.30 King Alfonso. 7.00 Vivant. 7.30 Cultivator. 8.00 Midnight Mustang (ew). 8.30 Hurling Magic.