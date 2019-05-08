Stopper Carlos tops awards – with Lorente given ‘Full Monte’ honour

CD Montesinos: Costa Blanca and Costa Calida Leader report and picture special.

By Andrew Atkinson EXCLUSIVE

CD Montesinos are looking ahead to next season in the wake of the Los Montesinos based club’s relegation from the Valencia 1st Regional Group 8 during the 2018-19 campaign.

A new club President will replace outgoing President Felipe Parades and a new Committee will be formed in the summer.

Interim manager Ruben, who replaced sacked Carlos Perez in the 2018-19 season, will meet club officials concerning his future.

At the annual end of season dinner and Player of the Year awards goalkeeper Carlos won two honours.

The former Cambridge City FC shot stopper was presented with the Steve Harris Trophy for the players Player of The Year; along with the Manager’s Player of The Year award.

“It’s an honour to collect two awards,” said keeper Carlos.

Carlos, who returned to Spain after a spell at Cambridge City FC who he played for while studying English, said: “I’ve been made very welcome during my first season at the club.”

Fans favourite Carlos Lorente, who returned to CD Montesinos this season, was awarded the Full Monte supporters club Player of The Year award.

“Hopefully CD Montesinos can bounce back at the first attempt in returning to the 1st Regional next season, that’s where we should be,” said supporter and Torregolf CD Montesinos club sponsor David Winder.

“A lot of the games’ scores throughout the season were tight. With keeper Carlos being the saviour on many occasions,” said David.

“It was also good to see Carlos Lorente returning to the club. He has played very well,” said David.