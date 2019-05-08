Pik Ladies Annual “Walk for Life”.

On Sunday 2nd June 2019 the Pink ladies will be holding their annual “Walk for Life”.

It takes place at the promenade at Playa Flamenca in front of Surfers Bar. This is the 10th time we have held this event, the first one being in June 2010´this first was held in Torrevieja but since that one we have held the event on the Orihuela Costa, starting and finishing the 5k Walk for Life on the promenade. All monies raised are donated to the AECC to help in the fight against cancer.

The walk is supported by the Orihuela Costa Town Hall with support from the Local Police. It costs a €5 donation to take part, all those who register to take part will receive an official T shirt and donated by Spain property Shop and a bottle of water donated by Evolution, both businesses are located at La Fuente.

To register call in to the AECC office at Flamenca Beach Comercial Centre, Spain Property Shop or on the day at the venue from 9.30 onwards, the walk will begin at 10.30 am

There will be live music all day performed by some of the top entertainers on the Costa Blanca, on site bar, hog roast and burger bar.