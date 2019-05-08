A taste of auto history at IFA Alicante for Auto Antic 2019

Salón Internacional de Automóviles, Motocicletas y Recambio Antiguo y Clásico.

The IFA Exhibition Hall, close to Alicante Airport, will be the venue for the Annual Classic Car Motor Show next Saturday and Sunday, the 18th & 19th of May, where visitors will be able to enjoy one of the largest showcases of vintage cars and motorbikes, privately owned vehicles, model cars and classic toy collections that the region has ever seen.

Many of the exhibits will be on show for the very first time and will include classic vehicle brands from private collections across Spain.

It is sure to be a weekend of enjoyment for the enthusiast and will include a complete range of entertaining activities, including displays by many Spanish Automobile Clubs, exhibits of Classic Motorcycles & Trucks, and many Unique Collections which have been such an attraction in previous years.

The fair will be open on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Cost of entry is 8 euros to the general public. For pensioners of people aged under 30 the cost is just 6 euros when presenting the discount voucher that can be downloaded from the IFA website.

The entrance for clubs and associations is 5 euros per person on presentation of membership cards, for groups of at least ten people 4 euros while accompanied children under are free.

More information is available on the IFA website at: www.feria-alicante.com or on Facebook by searching for anticauto.