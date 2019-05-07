U3A back to business after disappointing Easter

At the recent Torrevieja U3A monthly meeting in the CMO building, and following on from the notices from both social and group event coordinators, this months speaker. Davy Jones talked to the members about “Reach Out” and its role on the Costa Blanca. How it collects, distributes and helps people in need. A fascinating insight into the workings of the charity organisation and the work they do. Davy will certainly be back in the future.

Following the usual half time raffle the light entertainment this month came via the Nostrissima ukulele band. This was a thoroughly refreshing change of light entertainment and sing-a- long.

After the extremely disappointing Easter weekend weather, worst for 73 years apparently, members of the Torrevieja U3A Walking Group were eager to put on their walking boots and explore the newly created ‘Alquibla’ Walk in Bigastro on Saturday 27 April.

After taking refreshments at the excellent Bar Pujante next to Parque Huerto Del Cura, the Group of thirty-two walkers set off in bright sunshine for the 12 kilometres walk initially passing through the municipality and out of the town to the Pedrera nature area. Here a height gain of 100 metres took the walkers to several purpose built vantage points offering spectacular views of the Vega Bega and the mountains of Orihuela and Callosa. The route is well-signposted and has a number of boards with information about the flora and fauna to be found en-route.

A gentle decent back to the municipality and a short rest in the Parque Huerto Del Cura and the walkers were off again to explore the final part of the ‘Alquibla’ Walk – the vegetable gardens and orchards set out along the River Segura where irrigation channels have supplied water for hundreds of years. Because of the recent heavy rain, the river was flowing strongly and clearly and terrapins were spotted basking in the sunshine on the river banks. After another brief stop at the newly constructed ‘Alquibla’ walk recreation area beside the river, the walkers returned to the Parque Huerto Del Cura where they kicked off their boots and enjoyed a well-earned drink after their four hours walk. More information about the ‘Alquibla’ walk and the history and culture of Bigastro can be obtained from the Bigastro town hall.

This walk was just one of the many walks undertaken by the group during their walking season and the group is just one of many groups run by Torrevieja U3A. If you would like to know more about the U3A, please have a look at their website www.torreviejau3a.org or come along to one of their monthly meetings. You will be assured of a great welcome from a bunch of friendly and informative members.

Barry Weston