The Show Choir to Perform in Torrevieja 16th and 18th of May

The Show Choir was founded in 2012 by Paul Day. Paul spent many years on the stage playing roles as diverse as Arvide Abenathy (Guys & Dolls) and Monsieur Le Clerc (‘Allo ‘Allo). As an MD/Chorus Master he worked with many of the local musical and theatrical societies in and around Southend, Essex.

The Show Choir is a community-based choir with an emphasis on fun and the enjoyment of singing. As well as traditional musicals such as Les Miserables, Chorus Line, Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, Jersey Boys etc, they also cover the more modern ‘jukebox’ musicals so you may hear them singing anything from Cole Porter to Tina Turner or from Queen to Abba.

The Show Choir is based in Essex and is open to anyone aged 16 and above with a passion for music and the ability to have a good time and make a beautiful sound.

The Show Choir performs in local theatres and churches as well as outdoors, and most of their performances are for charity.

The choir members are very excited to be visiting Torrevieja, in conjunction with the Lions Club Torrevieja Suomi, and are looking forward to performing in aid of Alimentos Solidarios Torrevieja.

The Show Choir is scheduled for Torrevieja’s “Old Casino” on Thursday 16th of May at 20:00h and in the “White Church” of Plaza de Oriente on Saturday 18th of May at 20:30h, just after evening mass. Entry is free to both concerts.