Special Effects for Stagestruck!

Stagestruck are delighted that Robert Stokes will be bringing an extra dimension to their summer show Strictly X Factor. Robert runs The Square in the Air from his base in Dunstable and has lit West End shows as well as providing PA’s, fireworks, confetti and specialised lighting for all sorts of events.

‘I started out lighting shows for my mum, Suzanne Stokes at the age of 14 – and it’s been a passion ever since’ said Robert. ‘So, as I have the time, I thought it would be fun to drive down to Spain so we could work together again. I’ve met the rest of the crew and seen rehearsals and this is going to be a great show!’

Strictly X Factor will be at the Teatro Cardenal Belluga from 16th-18th May. Doors open at 6.45 pm. Friday and Saturday almost sold out but some tickets for Thursday still available.

Tickets available on line via stagestruck.show@gmail.com or call 625 883 378

Ticket outlets Cards and More, La Marina, The Card Shop, Benimar and The Post Box, Doña Pepa.