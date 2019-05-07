Brexit questions answered in San Juan, Alicante

On Tuesday 21 May the British Embassy is holding a further event for UK nationals on Living in Spain and Brexit.

HMA Simon Manley, British Consul Sarah-Jane Morris and the Alicante Consular team will update residents with the latest information on Brexit and what this means for UK nationals living in Spain. The team will be covering a range of issues, including the all-important information on how to register as a resident in Spain under current rules – so whether you have a specific question about living in Spain or simply want to know more about how Brexit might affect you, please come along and talk to us. Brexpats in Spain will also be present at the event and you will be able to speak to local voluntary groups about the support networks that are available for British nationals living in the area.

Event details:

Tuesday 21 May (1:15pm) in the Instituto Alicantino de la Familia Pedro Herrero, Calle Ramón de Campoamor, 25, 03550 San Juan, Alicante

There is no need to register beforehand, but if you have specific questions around residency, please do bring your paperwork with you, so we can answer your question individually.

British Consul Sarah-Jane Morris said: “We recognise the current uncertainty for UK nationals in Spain and we will continue to do all we can to update citizens as and when we have more information. While the timing of Brexit may have shifted, it remains crucial to ensure you are correctly registered.

To stay up to date with the latest news, sign up for email alerts and visit the Living in Spain guide on gov.uk and follow our Brits in Spain social media channels, including on Facebook.”

Advice for UK nationals living in Spain can be found at: https://www.gov.uk/living-in-spain