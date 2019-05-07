An excellent end to the season for Daya

Daya Nueva 6 v. C.D. Torrevieja A 1

Torre were the final visitors at La Puebla as the season came to an end. From the first whistle Daya swarmed all over their opponents and as early as the third minute should have been a goal up.

Following more good play Josue found himself with just the keeper to beat which he did with ease to open the scoring for Daya on six minutes. It was almost 2-0 minutes later when Josue’s shot was very well saved.

Daya’s work rate and application were so far excellent the only real opposition they were facing was the very strong head wind. Soon all the possession that Daya were enjoying would surely turn into more goals. On thirty minutes a great Daya corner was headed over when it seemed easier to score !

If Daya could hold on to their deserved lead until the break the second half should bring rewards. On forty minutes a lovely through ball found Josue one on one with the keeper and there was only going to be one winner.

So at 2-0 it was probably all over for Torre. Jaime did have to make a smart stop to keep his goal intact as the half drew to a close. It was more of the same for the home side as the second period got underway with Daya forcing Torre into some desperate defending as they went in search of further goals.

On sixty minutes a great ball from Daya’s Ivan deserved much better from the recipient ! The third goal came on sixty five minutes when Rocamora met a well taken corner to surely wrap up all three points.

On eighty minutes a free kick by Torre was deflected past Jaime to make it 3-1. Just one minute later Ruben scored a fourth for Daya. The visitors’ keeper had to make a very good save to deny Josue his hat trick goal with eight minutes left to play. Marcos made it 5-1 on eighty five minute following a fine run and cross by Josue.

Josue completed his hat trick on eighty eight minutes as Daya ran out 6-1 easy winners. Action man Josue was man of the match and probably Daya’s player of the season.