The Leader Newspaper Edition 763

As the doors closed on La Siesta Evangelical Church last Sunday, another chapter in its community-centric history came to a close, as Pastor Keith Brown delivered his final Sunday service.

La Paloma looks as though it will finally be built in Pilar de la Horadada after the PSOE government allocated 3.8 million euro to complete the controversial cultural centre and a new Casaverde home is to be opened in Catral with the Care Group promising an investment of 3.1 million euro into the refurbishment of the ‘Residencial Villa de Catral’ and the creation of 130 new jobs by early next year.