SPAIN RANKED 41 IN ICC GLOBAL MEN’S T20I TABLE FEATURING 80 TEAMS

  • Pakistan consolidate position at the top with teams from all five regions also ranked in the most accessible form of the game

The International Cricket Council today unveiled an expanded MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings table with 80 teams who will now be able to gauge their progress in a format recognised by the world body as the vehicle for the growth of the game.

Teams like Austria, Botswana, Luxembourg and Mozambique are among the sides figuring in the first men’s T20I ranking table that features all Members meeting the criteria of having played six matches against other ICC members since May 2016.

The move to expand the table follows ICC’s decision last year that all men’s T20 matches between Members from 1 January 2019 will be classified as internationals.  As with  the ICC Women’s T20I Team Rankings, which were launched in October 2018, teams will need to play six matches against other teams in the previous three to four years to remain in the rankings table

The qualification process for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup which is underway includes 58 T20I matches across five regional finals is likely to mean significant movements on the rankings over the coming months. The first final was held in Papua New Guinea last month whilst the Africa final in Uganda (19-24 May), the Europe final in the Guernsey (15-19 June), the Asia final in Singapore (22-28 July) and the Americas final in the USA (19-25 August) are still to come.

Six of these teams will join hosts UAE, Hong Kong, Ireland, Netherlands, Oman, Papua New Guinea, Scotland and Zimbabwe in the global qualifier in what will be another chance to improve their standings on the table as they try to qualify for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have consolidated their position at the top of the table, which has a wider spread of points to accommodate the additional teams. Pakistan, ICC T20 World Cup champions in 2009, are now on 286 points while the next four teams are within two points of each other – South Africa (262), England (261), Australia (261) and India (260).

South Africa and India have swapped positions two and five in the expanded table, whose launch coincides with the annual rankings update in which series results from 2015-16 are removed and outcomes from 2016-17 and 2017-18 are weighted at 50 per cent.

In other significant changes, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka have moved up one place each to seventh and eighth positions, respectively, with the West Indies going down to ninth position. In what will be big news for their passionate fans, Nepal have moved from 14th to 11th position while Namibia have grabbed 20th position.

MRF Tyres ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings (as on 3 May)

Rank    Team                       Points

1          Pakistan                  286

2          South Africa            262

3          England                  261

4          Australia                 261

5          India                      260

6          New Zealand          254

7          Afghanistan            241

8          Sri Lanka                227

9          West Indies            226

10        Bangladesh            220

11         Nepal                   212

12         Scotland              199

13         Zimbabwe            192

14         Netherlands         187

15         Ireland               182

16         UAE                   181

17         PNG                   172

18         Oman                 155

19         Hong Kong          152

20         Namibia              141

21        Qatar                  129

22        Saudi Arabia        121

23        Singapore            118

24        Denmark             116

25        Canada               111

26        Jersey                 106

27        Kuwait                104

28        Ghana                 100

29        Kenya                  95

30        Botswana             93

31        USA                     84

32        Austria                 73

33        Malaysia              73

34        Guernsey             68

35        Uganda                68

36        Germany              64

37        Sweden                58

38        Tanzania              56

39        Nigeria                 55

40        Luxembourg         55

41        Spain                   53

42        Philippines            48

43        France                  45

44        Belize                    42

45        Belgium                 40

46        Peru                      40

47        Bahrain                 37

48        Mexico                  36

49        Fiji                       35

50        Samoa                  34

51        Vanuatu                33

52        Panama                32

53        Japan                   32

54        Costa Rica            32

55        Thailand               31

56        Argentina             31

57        Hungary               30

58        Mozambique         29

59        Chile                    25

60        Malawi                  25

61        Israel                   25

62        Bhutan                 23

63        Finland                 22

64        South Korea          22

65        Isle of Man            21

66        Malta                    14

67        Bulgaria                14

68        Sierra Leone          12

69        Brazil                    12

70        Czech Republic       9

71        St Helena               9

72        Maldives                 8

73        Gibraltar                 4

74        Myanmar                3

75        Indonesia               0

76        China                     0

77        Gambia                  0

78        Swaziland               0

79         Rwanda                 0

80         Lesotho                 0

*Cayman Islands, Cyprus, Estonia, Greece, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Turkey, Cameroon and Bermuda have also played matches but not enough to be on the T20I points table

 

